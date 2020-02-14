iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Position Boosted by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $954,000.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $67.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.95. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0871 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

