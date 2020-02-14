Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,404,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,655,000 after buying an additional 608,445 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,231,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,844,000 after acquiring an additional 96,379 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,893,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,600,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,230,000 after acquiring an additional 261,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,506,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,262,000 after acquiring an additional 91,194 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.51 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $53.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

