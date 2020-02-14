Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 230 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,959.94 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,640.54 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,996.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,965.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

