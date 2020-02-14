Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,200,000 after purchasing an additional 714,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 328.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after acquiring an additional 287,332 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,271,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.59. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $91.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.