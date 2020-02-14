Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes $469,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,315,953,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,051,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,315,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,686,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,243,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,998,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $180.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.61. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $148.07 and a 52 week high of $180.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

