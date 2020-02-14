Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $469,000 in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Career Education by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Career Education by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Career Education by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 710,414 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Career Education by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Career Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Career Education stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. Career Education Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on CECO shares. BidaskClub raised Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Career Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on Career Education from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

