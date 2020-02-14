Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 730.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 335.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $102.89 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

