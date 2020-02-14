Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 977.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 27.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,157. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $137.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.20. CDW has a 1-year low of $90.53 and a 1-year high of $146.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.63.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

