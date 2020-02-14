Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Humana by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 163,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 306,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Humana from $319.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.50.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total transaction of $2,570,227.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUM opened at $380.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.82. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $381.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

