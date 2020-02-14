Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,850 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,840,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,353,000 after acquiring an additional 131,352 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Solaredge Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,241,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,053,000 after buying an additional 117,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Solaredge Technologies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,326,000 after buying an additional 121,880 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,201,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Solaredge Technologies by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 512,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,942,000 after buying an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

In other news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $2,229,603.85. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,947 shares in the company, valued at $33,534,421.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,638 shares of company stock worth $17,636,404. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock opened at $111.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.06. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.62.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

