9,100 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 74,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

MS stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

