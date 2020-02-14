iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 172,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $209.63 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $180.29 and a 52 week high of $210.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

