Cavalier Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cavalier Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $120.60 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.31 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.10 and its 200 day moving average is $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.41.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

