Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Accenture (NYSE:ACN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. Accenture earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock's share price in the immediate future.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $212.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.95. Accenture has a twelve month low of $156.74 and a twelve month high of $214.46. The company has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

In other news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

