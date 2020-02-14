Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT opened at $270.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $187.12 and a twelve month high of $271.46.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.