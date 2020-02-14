iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Cavalier Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cavalier Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,712 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.68. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

