Cavalier Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 473,574 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 269,266.9% in the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 398,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,047,000 after purchasing an additional 398,515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,616,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,243,000 after purchasing an additional 280,607 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $168.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $144.25 and a 12-month high of $170.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.