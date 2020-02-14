Cavalier Investments LLC Takes $5.54 Million Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 111,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,000. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC owned about 0.81% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPAY. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $54.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.69. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $54.36.

