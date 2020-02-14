22,445 Shares in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Acquired by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,000. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up 2.3% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,640,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,652,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 46,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IGV opened at $262.30 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.98.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

