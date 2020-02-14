JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 54,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 39,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $46,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,657,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $201,679. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

