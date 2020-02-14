Cavalier Investments LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cavalier Investments LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,037 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of VFH opened at $77.48 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $62.84 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

