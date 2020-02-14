Cavalier Investments LLC Buys Shares of 6,200 American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $256.90 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $171.71 and a 1 year high of $258.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

