Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 400.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 431,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,213,000 after buying an additional 345,121 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRT. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

CPRT stock opened at $103.35 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $104.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

