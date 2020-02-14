-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 170%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40).

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLTX. BidaskClub cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ NLTX opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $13.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $585.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.35 and a quick ratio of 26.35.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 119,047 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $999,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 3,017,542 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,347,352.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

