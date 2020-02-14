-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 170%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40).

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLTX. BidaskClub cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ NLTX opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $13.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $585.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.35 and a quick ratio of 26.35.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 119,047 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $999,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 3,017,542 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,347,352.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cavalier Investments LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF
Cavalier Investments LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF
Cavalier Investments LLC Buys Shares of 6,200 American Tower Corp
Cavalier Investments LLC Buys Shares of 6,200 American Tower Corp
Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of ServiceNow Inc
Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of ServiceNow Inc
Copart, Inc. Shares Sold by Cavalier Investments LLC
Copart, Inc. Shares Sold by Cavalier Investments LLC
-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neoleukin Therapeutics This Quarter
-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neoleukin Therapeutics This Quarter
Cavalier Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Enphase Energy Inc
Cavalier Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Enphase Energy Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report