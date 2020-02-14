Cavalier Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 89.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 136,339 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 560.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after buying an additional 1,226,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after buying an additional 67,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 154.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 118,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

Shares of ENPH opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Enphase Energy Inc has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.69.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

