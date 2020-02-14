Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 15.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $126.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Globant SA has a fifty-two week low of $67.60 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $171.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.32 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Globant SA will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

