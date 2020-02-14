45,000 Shares in PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) Bought by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PC Tel during the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Tel during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of PC Tel by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 69,933 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Tel during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,985,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PC Tel by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 47,033 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCTI stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.45 million, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. PC Tel Inc has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PC Tel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCTI. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of PC Tel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PC Tel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

