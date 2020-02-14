Cavalier Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 39,791 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,257,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Acushnet from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Acushnet from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price target on Acushnet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.72.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

