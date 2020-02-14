Cavalier Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,800 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the third quarter worth $1,578,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the third quarter worth $6,575,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 23.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 223,996 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 42,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,107 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. R1 RCM Inc has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.05.

Several research firms have commented on RCM. ValuEngine raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

