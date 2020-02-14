Cavalier Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,100 RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 285.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $1,188,870.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,394,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.17, for a total transaction of $68,706.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,665.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,641,084. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $242.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.45 and a beta of 0.81. RingCentral Inc has a 52 week low of $98.19 and a 52 week high of $244.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.36.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $185.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.10.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

