Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earning Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cisco Systems earned a media sentiment score of -2.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the network equipment provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Cisco Systems’ analysis:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $207.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

