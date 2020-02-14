Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $161.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Prospect Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,253,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 238,986 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 819.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,694,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,231 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at about $7,152,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 56.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 870,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 313,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 853,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 114,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

