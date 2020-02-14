Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Roku, Inc. is involved in creating streaming platform for delivering entertainment to the television. The Company’s products primarily includes Roku 4, Roku 3, Roku 2, Roku 1, Roku Streaming Stick and accessories such as cables, remote controls, power adapters and headphones. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico and France. Roku, Inc. is based in SARATOGA, United States. “

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $139.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.64. Roku has a one year low of $49.33 and a one year high of $176.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.96 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,393,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,399,147.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $40,979.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,979.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,081 shares of company stock valued at $30,803,764. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,558,000 after buying an additional 2,795,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after buying an additional 588,499 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,367,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,952,000 after buying an additional 139,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,241,000 after buying an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,464,000 after buying an additional 386,250 shares in the last quarter. 53.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.