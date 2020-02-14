Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $746,000 Position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,469,000 after buying an additional 127,409 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,102,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 128,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,235,000 after buying an additional 206,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 34,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $86.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.14. Spire Inc has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.22 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. Spire’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

SR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spire from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. FIX initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

