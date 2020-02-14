ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

OGS opened at $95.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.30. ONE Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $79.22 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

