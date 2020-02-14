Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,445,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,932,000 after purchasing an additional 152,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,369,000 after purchasing an additional 128,405 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 925,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,031,000 after acquiring an additional 248,209 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,530,000 after acquiring an additional 84,705 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 120,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.26. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Williams Capital raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $48,964.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

