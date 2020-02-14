Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,109 Shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.12% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWK. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,828,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the third quarter worth $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 64.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 106,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWK stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $20.21.

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

