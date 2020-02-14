Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MHI Funds LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WES opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.622 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 99.20%.

In related news, Director James R. Crane bought 71,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $1,292,235.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,346.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

