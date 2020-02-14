Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.75% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 4th quarter worth $597,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,171,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWO opened at $20.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

