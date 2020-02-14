NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stake Reduced by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.07.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $275.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $182.54 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.96.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

