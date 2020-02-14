Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,413,000 after buying an additional 72,319 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 33.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,714,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 679,968 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,081,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 55,669 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,930,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,891,000 after purchasing an additional 21,530 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 961,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $65,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $153,094.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,857 shares of company stock worth $1,073,060. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.