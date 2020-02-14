eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $37.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. eBay’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,046 shares of company stock worth $6,881,384 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.