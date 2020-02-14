Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 294,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Synaptics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $908,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $123,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $84.75. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -177.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.24.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.59. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYNA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

