Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 14,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average is $47.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $891,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

