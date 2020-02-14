CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 285 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $169.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.45 and a 200-day moving average of $159.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.09 and a 1-year high of $170.50.

