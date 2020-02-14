Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stake Trimmed by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Herc by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Herc by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 139,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 22,610 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Herc by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Herc by 252.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Herc by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.21.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

