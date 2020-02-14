International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s (IAG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 750 ($9.87) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IAG. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC raised shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, International Consolidated Airlns Grp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 704.93 ($9.27).

LON IAG opened at GBX 640.60 ($8.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 623.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 530.46. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a one year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 684 ($9.00).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

