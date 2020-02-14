3i Group (LON:III) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of 3i Group (LON:III) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3i Group to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.71) to GBX 1,320 ($17.36) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of III stock opened at GBX 1,166 ($15.34) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,114.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,101.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12. 3i Group has a twelve month low of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,189 ($15.64).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

