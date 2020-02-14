CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,740,000 after acquiring an additional 793,598 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $90.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

