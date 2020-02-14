Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Given “Not Rated” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,090 ($14.34) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Ocado Group to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,253.93 ($16.49).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 1,165.50 ($15.33) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,276.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,259.26. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 875 ($11.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.95).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.